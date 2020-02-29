American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of William Lyon Homes worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLH opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.