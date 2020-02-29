American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 115.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

MBIA stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

