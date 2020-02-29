American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Ichor worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.92 on Friday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $650.56 million, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

