American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,563 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in St. Joe by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in St. Joe by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $19.67 on Friday. St. Joe Co has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

