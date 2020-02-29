American International Group Inc. Purchases 15,783 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kadmon worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDMN opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $569.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Several research firms recently commented on KDMN. Nomura began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

