American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,067,526 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $13.94 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.47.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

