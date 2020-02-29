American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $47.13 on Friday. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.