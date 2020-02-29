American International Group Inc. Has $524,000 Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $327,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $32.95 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

