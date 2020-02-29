American International Group Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,490 over the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $681.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

