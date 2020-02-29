American International Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Genesco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $480.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

