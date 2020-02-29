American International Group Inc. Has $427,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,089 shares of company stock worth $4,810,419 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.