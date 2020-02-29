American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Glu Mobile worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 62.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 287,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU opened at $7.12 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,147 shares of company stock worth $7,277,715. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

