American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Camden National worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Camden National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Camden National by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Camden National by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Camden National by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $623.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

