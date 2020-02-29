American International Group Inc. Buys 4,021 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 190.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.33 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

