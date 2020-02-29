American International Group Inc. Acquires New Position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,630,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE BRBR opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.