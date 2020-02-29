American International Group Inc. Acquires 464 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.