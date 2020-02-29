AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.92 ($0.65) and last traded at A$0.92 ($0.65), approximately 258,703 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.95 ($0.67).

The company has a market capitalization of $256.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About AMCIL (ASX:AMH)

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

