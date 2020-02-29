Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.43, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.03.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,162 shares of company stock worth $57,296,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

