AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

