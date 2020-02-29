AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,339.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,465.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.87. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

