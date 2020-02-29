AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,152 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $255.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.