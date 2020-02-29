AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $97.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $116.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36.

