AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 458.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $115.91 and a one year high of $141.39.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

