AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 970,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06.

