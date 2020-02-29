AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 469,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

