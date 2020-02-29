AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

NYSE:SHW opened at $516.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

