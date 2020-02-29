AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,257,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.