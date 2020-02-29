AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,195,000 after purchasing an additional 157,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $290.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.33 and a 200 day moving average of $292.22. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

