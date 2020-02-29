AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,648,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,174,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,514,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $369.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $392.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.99 and a 200-day moving average of $311.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

