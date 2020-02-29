AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,382 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,609,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,828,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674,547 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,066,000 after buying an additional 502,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,399,000 after buying an additional 486,635 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

