AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.