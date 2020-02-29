AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 64,447 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

