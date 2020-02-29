AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,177,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

