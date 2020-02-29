AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $296,056,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 456,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $129.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $102.69 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

