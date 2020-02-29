AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Watsco by 57.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $156.98 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

