AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Allstate stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

