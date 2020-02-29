AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

