AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after buying an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,686,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after buying an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,730,000 after buying an additional 189,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.