AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

