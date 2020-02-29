AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 143 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,002 shares of company stock worth $3,884,398 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

