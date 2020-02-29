AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

