AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 597 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,433 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3,619.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 260,619 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $247.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.