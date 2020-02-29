Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Position Lessened by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 48.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.99 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.