Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 122,411 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

