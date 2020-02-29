Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACDVF. Cowen lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. Air Canada has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

