Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,674 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.