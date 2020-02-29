4,000 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Shares of FMHI opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

