3,735 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.