2,852 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Apple comprises 0.9% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,410,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 90,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 212,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day moving average is $262.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

