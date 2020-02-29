25,915 Shares in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

NASDAQ WING opened at $84.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.